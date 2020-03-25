0
Wednesday 25 March 2020 - 12:48

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands
The quake hit at a depth of 59 kilometers, around 1,400 kilometers northeast of the Japanese city of Sapporo, the USGS added.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "only very small tsunami waves were generated by this earthquake and there is no further threat."

It had previously warned tsunami waves were possible for coasts in the region.

The four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain — Habomai, Shikotan, Etorofu, and Kunashiri — have been disputed between Moscow and Tokyo since the end of World War II.

The Kurils are known as the Northern Territories in Japan.
Source : AFP
