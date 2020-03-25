0
Wednesday 25 March 2020 - 13:33

Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder

Story Code : 852529
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Prosecutors accuse Saudi Arabia’s deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court’s media czar Saud al-Qahtani of leading the operation and giving orders to a Saudi hit team.

Khashoggi, 59, a commentator who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate on October 2, 2018, to obtain paperwork for his wedding to Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

Turkey carried out its own investigation into the murder after being unhappy with Saudi explanations.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Assiri and Qahtani were charged with “instigating the deliberate and monstrous killing, causing torment”.

Eighteen other suspects — including intelligence operative Maher Mutreb who frequently travelled with the crown prince on foreign tours, forensic expert Salah al-Tubaigy and Fahad al-Balawi, a member of the Saudi royal guard — were also charged with “deliberately and monstrously killing, causing torment”.

They face life in jail if convicted.

Mutreb, Tubaigy and Balawi had been among 11 on trial in Riyadh, during which sources said many of those accused defended themselves by saying they were carrying out Assiri’s orders, describing him as the operation’s “ringleader”.

The Turkish prosecutor said a trial in absentia would be opened against the 20 suspects but did not give a date.

The prosecutor had already issued arrest warrants for the suspects, who are not in Turkey.

Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials.

His remains have never been found.

The CIA, UN special envoy Agnes Callamard and Turkey have directly linked Crown Prince Mohammed to the killing, a charge the kingdom vehemently denies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
Iran UN Envoy: If US Does Not Heed To Intl. Demands, All Countries Should Disobey Sanctions
25 March 2020
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
US Coronavirus Cases Sees Deadliest Day Yet as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases
25 March 2020
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
25 March 2020
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
24 March 2020
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children's Mental Wellbeing
24 March 2020
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
24 March 2020
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
24 March 2020
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
24 March 2020
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
23 March 2020
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
23 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020