Wednesday 25 March 2020 - 14:21

Iran Imposes Travel Bans to Contain Coronavirus

In comments on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Ali Rabiee said the administration has managed to control the first wave of outbreak of the coronavirus.

The number of admissions to and discharges from the hospitals in some cities has reached a balance and there are also unoccupied hospital beds, he noted, saying it reveals that the coronavirus spread has been kept under control, although a new wave might occur in future.

Rabiee said President Hassan Rouhani has imposed a ban on new travels and forbidden leaving cities, noting that new regulations in this regard will soon be ratified and publicized.

In an address to the cabinet session on Wednesday morning, Rouhani unveiled plans for stricter limits on travels to prevent the spread of COVID-19, calling on people to stay home and refrain from making a new wave of travels in the Nowruz holidays.

The number of coronavirus patients in Iran exceeded 24,800 on Tuesday, while nearly 9,000 positive cases have recovered from the viral disease.
