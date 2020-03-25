0
Wednesday 25 March 2020 - 15:51

UN Secretary General Urges Political Solution in Yemen

Story Code : 852562
The Secretary-General calls on the parties to work with his Special Envoy to achieve a nation-wide de-escalation; progress on economic and humanitarian measures that will alleviate suffering and build confidence; and the resumption of an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that a political solution is the only way to a comprehensive and sustainable resolution of the conflict in Yemen.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
Source : Agencies
