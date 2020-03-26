Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif

Islam Times - Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Thu. lashed out at the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his 3rd-rate propaganda and wondered if he is the Secretary of State or Secretary of Hate.

“Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda. One wonders whether he’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate. No amount of trolling will gloss over his infamous warmongering & #Economic Terrorism; killing innocents & impeding the global fight against #COVID-19,” he wrote in his Twitter account.As international organizations and various countries emphasize the need for cooperating with Iran in containing COVID-19, US Secretary of State Pompeo on Wed. said that maximum pressure on Iran will continue.Despite the US claims that medicine is not subject to sanctions, inhumane and illegal sanctions have prevented Iran’s access to the medical supplies for recovering coronavirus patients.For this purpose, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a recent letter penned to his counterparts informed them of the US impeding ahead of Iran’s effort in the fight against coronavirus.Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 2,206 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 27,017Some 9,625 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.To date, 2,077 people have died of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Iran.