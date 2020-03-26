0
Thursday 26 March 2020 - 14:55

President Rouhani Condoles Sayyed Nasrallah on Death of His Mother-in-law

Story Code : 852794
In a letter, Sheikh Rouhani expressed his solemn hope that Holy God grants mercy to the late Hajja Raufa Noureddine and patience to her family.

“On this sorrowful occasion, we offer deep condolences to you and your honorable family and plead Holy God to bless her soul with mercy and forgiveness.”

Sheikh Rouhani also voiced, in his letter, hope that Holy God grants success to Sayyed Nasrallah.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi further sent a condolence letter to Sayyed Nasrallah on the death of his mother-in-law, asking God to grant mercy to her soul and patience to her family.
