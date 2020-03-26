0
Thursday 26 March 2020 - 16:53

UNAMA Calls on Afghan Parties to Further Reduce Violence, Work Towards Ceasefire

Story Code : 852824
"Given the mounting number of incidents this month in which civilians have been killed and injured in the Afghan conflict, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urges all parties to further reduce levels of violence, to take all feasible measures to protect civilians and work towards a ceasefire and a lasting political settlement," UNAMA said, Sputnik reported.

"The Mission echoes Monday's call by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for a global ceasefire so that the necessary focus and resources can be provided to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, a serious threat to all Afghans," it said.

UNAMA said a reduction in violence leading to a ceasefire would save lives and provide parties with a more conducive environment to start intra-Afghan peace talks and would enable better preparations to combat the looming health crisis posed by the novel coronavirus disease.

"Despite some de-escalation in hostilities following the end of February announcement for a reduction in violence, UNAMA continues to record conflict-related civilian casualties with more than 100 killed and many more injured in the 1-25 March period," it said.
