Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said on Thursday that he promises the Arab and Saudi alliances will witness new “advanced military capabilities” that they never expected.

“The military capabilities and operations took an upward path, culminating in major field achievements and important results,” Houthi said, according to the Arabic-language al-Masirah TV.“Most of the tracks started from scratch to the square of victories, stabilizing equations and imposing a balance of deterrence,” he continued.The Ansarallah leader said that there is more to come in the sixth year of the Yemeni war, including new surprises for the Saudi-led Coalition.“The continued development of military capabilities was a miracle,” he said.Yemeni leader pointed out that the coalition should take advantage of its failures in all fields and quit the war.“The general evaluation and studies confirm that the economic losses of the Saudi regime are great and its ambitions have failed,” he added.In late March, the air force of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement launched missile strikes against several Saudi oil and gas facilities in retaliation to new Saudi aggression against Yemeni people.This came right after the Ansarallah forces announced that their troops had reached the gates of Marib city in northern Yemen.Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for more than four years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.Official UN figures say that more than 15,000 people have been killed in Yemen since the Saudi-led bombing campaign began.The Saudi war has impacted over seven million children in Yemen who now face a serious threat of famine, according to UNICEF figures. Over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015, UN children’s agency said. The humanitarian situation in the country has also been exacerbated by outbreaks of cholera, polio, and measles.