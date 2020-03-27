0
Friday 27 March 2020 - 13:47

Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge

Story Code : 852986
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro came out swinging after the US Justice Department, in an almost unprecedented move, indicted the president of the Latin American nation on “narco-terrorism” charges, claiming that Maduro and over a dozen Venezuelan political and military leaders plotted to “flood the United States with cocaine.”

A generous reward of up to $15 million is promised to anyone who provides a tip to the US government leading to the Venezuelan president’s capture and arrest. A hefty sum of $10 million could also await those willing to help nab any of Maduro’s high-profile “co-conspirators.”

Maduro minced no words, brushing off the terrorism allegations as coming from a country that has zero credibility on the issue due to its long history of foreign interventions that have led to mass civilian casualties.

"Are the world’s terrorists, those who bomb towns, going to accuse us of terrorism?"

“If I have done anything, it is to fight the [narco] mafias,” the Venezuelan leader said, adding that Caracas has achieved record results in its battle against drug trafficking in the past 15 years.

By framing him, the US wants to distract attention from its incompetence in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Maduro said. The pandemic has claimed over 1,200 lives in the US and has dealt a heavy blow to the economy.

Venezuela, he argued, has been successful in fending off the spread of the disease. 

“We are succeeding and as we are succeeding the empire is getting desperate,” he said in a televised address on Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
27 March 2020
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
27 March 2020
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
27 March 2020
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
26 March 2020
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
26 March 2020
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
26 March 2020
Rockets Fall in Baghdad
Rockets Fall in Baghdad's 'Green Zone' Near US Embassy
26 March 2020
Malaysia
Malaysia's King and Queen Under Quarantine after Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus
26 March 2020
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
26 March 2020
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
25 March 2020
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
Defense Minister Dies in South Sudan: Officials
25 March 2020
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
Turkey Charges 20 Saudis over Khashoggi Murder
25 March 2020