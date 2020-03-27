0
Friday 27 March 2020 - 17:45

Iran to Increase Explosive Power of Warheads: Hatami

Story Code : 853030
Referring to 152 types of research on defense capabilities which were carried out in the last Iranian year, Hatami said, “In the New Year (starting March 20), we will also unveil some warships and equipment in the marine field.”

“‘Dena’ destroyer and ‘Shekar’ minesweeper will be unveiled in the Iranian New Year (starting March 20) and delivered to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy,” he added.

Referring to the martyrdom of Lt. General Suleimani by US terrorist forces and Iran’s airstrikes on US airbase, Ain al-Asad, in Iraq, he said, “Our enemies were trying to undermine the security of Iran. But we retaliated, and the enemy realized that through proxy actions they could not challenge the deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
