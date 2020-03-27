0
Friday 27 March 2020 - 18:00

US Has Confirmed that Ex-FBI Agent Left Iran Years Ago: Iran FM Spox

Story Code : 853032
US Has Confirmed that Ex-FBI Agent Left Iran Years Ago: Iran FM Spox
In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi expressed sympathy with the family of Levinson, emphasizing, “According to credible evidence, the person (Levinson) had left the Iranian soil for an unknown destination years ago, and the then-US Secretary of State has also acknowledged this fact.”

“In recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has done its utmost to obtain evidence for the exact fate of Mr. Levinson after leaving Iran, but has not found any clue suggesting that he might be alive,” Mousavi added.

“If the US has become confident about his (Levinson’s) death, it can make this public without politicizing the issue and trying to abuse the feelings of Levinson’s family,” he said.

The US has, for long, been alleging that Levinson disappeared on the southern Iranian Kish Island in 2007. Tehran has categorically denied any involvement in his disappearance.

On Wednesday, Levinson’s family cited the US government as claiming he had died in Iranian custody.

On January 19, 2016, after years of pointing the finger to Iran for his fate, the White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest announced for the first time that “we have reason to believe that he no longer is in Iran.” Back then, Earnest said he rested assured that Iran would search for Levinson.

Until last December, the administration of US President Donald Trump would claim that Levinson was in Iranian custody and ask Tehran to hand him over.

Despite recent claims by his administration that Levinson has died in such a condition, there is ample evidence pointing to the fact that US officials already knew that he had died while on an unauthorized mission for the CIA some place outside Iran.

The fact that he was on a rogue mission had been already admitted in an article by The Washington Post, which wrote on December 12, 2013 that “an American man, who disappeared in Iran more than six years ago had been working for the CIA in what US intelligence officials described as a rogue operation that led to a major shake-up in the spy agency.”

The Post, back then, described the nature of the mission by citing emails and other documents that had shown “he had gone to Iran at the direction of certain CIA analysts who had no authority to run operations overseas.”

The New York Times also carried a piece on Wednesday, in which it said that the preceding administration of Barack Obama had at one point been tipped off about intelligence showing that “the remains of an American had been buried in [Pakistan’s] Balochistan.”

“American officials assumed that the remains were Mr. Levinson’s,” the paper wrote.

The revelations showing the nature of the CIA mission enlisting Levinson, The Post noted, prompted “a major internal investigation” within the US spy agency.

The probe eventually had its leadership “discipline 10 employees, including three veteran analysts, who were forced out of their jobs.”

The Post also said that the CIA reached an extrajudicial settlement with Levinson’s family after the emergence of his dealings with the agency. The agreement saw the agency paying the family “a $2.5 million annuity and an additional $120,000, the cost of renewing Mr. Levinson’s contract.”

“Both sides wanted to avoid a lawsuit that would publicly reveal details of the arrangement,” The Post said.
Related Stories
US Not Allowed to Interfere in Other States' Internal Affairs: Iran FM Spox
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the US' baseless blame game against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
27 March 2020
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
27 March 2020
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
27 March 2020
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
27 March 2020
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
27 March 2020
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
26 March 2020
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
26 March 2020
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
26 March 2020
Rockets Fall in Baghdad
Rockets Fall in Baghdad's 'Green Zone' Near US Embassy
26 March 2020
Malaysia
Malaysia's King and Queen Under Quarantine after Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus
26 March 2020
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
China and US to Set Aside Differences in G20 Coronavirus Summit
26 March 2020
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
25 March 2020