Saturday 28 March 2020 - 11:46

Renaming Terrorists in Syria Does Not Mean Change in Substance: Russia to Turkey

Story Code : 853201
“We hope that the Turkish partners will continue their efforts to separate the moderates from the extremists, and take measures to neutralize them. It must be emphasized that renaming the groups, so to speak, changing the slogan does not mean a change in substance, because they are terrorist [groups],” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Friday.

Some groups continue violating the ceasefire regime at a time when disagreements between the factions have turned violent.

The Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria announced the operation of the second joint Russian-Turkish patrol on Monday along the M-4 Highway between Aleppo and Latakia in the Idlib region.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia and Turkey will establish a safe corridor of 6 km to the north and south of the M-4 Highway in Syria, pointing out that an agreement has been reached to stop all hostilities along the seam starting on March 5th.
