New York Medical Workers Decry ‘Abysmal’ Lack of Coronavirus Protection

Islam Times - Medical staff in America’s coronavirus hotbed New York are struggling with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment — and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety.

Doctors and nurses are working around the clock caring for patients hit by the fast-spreading infection, risking their lives on the front lines of the global crisis.The same week the United States became the new epicenter of the pandemic — posting over 100,000 confirmed cases of infection, including more than 1,500 deaths — Kious Kelly, a nurse manager at a Manhattan hospital, succumbed to a fatal case of Covid-19.The death of the 48-year-old male nurse crystallized fears of many medical workers who’ve lamented severe shortages of necessary supplies, including plastic protective gowns and hospital-grade masks.New York state has counted more than 44,600 positive cases, with nearly 6,500 people currently hospitalized.