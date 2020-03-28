0
Saturday 28 March 2020 - 13:05

New York Medical Workers Decry ‘Abysmal’ Lack of Coronavirus Protection

Story Code : 853227
New York Medical Workers Decry ‘Abysmal’ Lack of Coronavirus Protection
Doctors and nurses are working around the clock caring for patients hit by the fast-spreading infection, risking their lives on the front lines of the global crisis.

The same week the United States became the new epicenter of the pandemic — posting over 100,000 confirmed cases of infection, including more than 1,500 deaths — Kious Kelly, a nurse manager at a Manhattan hospital, succumbed to a fatal case of Covid-19.

The death of the 48-year-old male nurse crystallized fears of many medical workers who’ve lamented severe shortages of necessary supplies, including plastic protective gowns and hospital-grade masks.

New York state has counted more than 44,600 positive cases, with nearly 6,500 people currently hospitalized.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
28 March 2020
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
28 March 2020
US Sanctions on Venezuela A
US Sanctions on Venezuela A 'Tool of Genocide' amid Epidemic: Russia
28 March 2020
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
27 March 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
27 March 2020
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
27 March 2020
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
27 March 2020
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
27 March 2020
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
27 March 2020
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
26 March 2020
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
26 March 2020
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
26 March 2020