Monday 30 March 2020 - 00:47

Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital

Story Code : 853471
The military spokesman, General Yehya Sarea, said that the Yemeni forces launched a rocketry and drone attacks on Riyadh as well as Asir, Jizan and Najran, adding that the offensive hit strategic and economic targets.

General Sarea stressed that the offensive implements the vow of the revolution’s leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, vowing more painful strikes if the Saudi-led aggression continues.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
