Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Islam Times - An adviser to incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as the total infections in the Zionist entity surpass 4,300 on Monday.

Rivka Paluch, who aides the prime minister on issues concerning ultra-Orthodox affairs, tested positive after her husband was admitted to the hospital with the virus, Israeli media reported.Reports circulated on social media said that Netanyahu is set to enter isolation for one week, However, Jpost quoted the Israeli PM’s office as denying such reports, adding that he will follow Health Ministry guidelines in responding to this development.Ynet reported, meanwhile, that Paluch denied that she had any close contact with Netanyahu during their meeting at the Knesset and doubts she transmitted the disease to anyone.On the other hand, Israeli Health Ministry said Monday morning that the number of Israelis infected with the coronavirus was 4,347, a rise of 100 cases since Sunday night, according to the Ties of Israel.The cases included 80 in serious condition, of whom 63 were on ventilators, the ministry said. Another 81 were in moderate condition, 134 had recovered, and the rest had mild symptoms.The tally soared beyond the 4,000 mark on Sunday, with an increase of 628 cases in 24 hours. The daily increase was the single largest since the first coronavirus case was recorded in the Zionist entity, and put it in 17th place in terms of infection numbers worldwide.Furthermore, the toll of deaths caused by the contagious disease stands now at 16, Israeli media reported.Israeli Health Ministry officials also warn of a shortage in ventilators following their estimates that up to 5,000 people will be in need of respiratory assistance as a result of the disease.There has been a 46% increase in severe cases needing ventilators in the past 24 hours, Ynet reported.