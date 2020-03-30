0
Monday 30 March 2020 - 12:17

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

Story Code : 853547
US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump
Trump made the comment on Twitter Saturday, describing himself as a “great friend and admirer” of the Queen Elizabeth II and the UK.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” he said. “Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

The US and UK have a longstanding agreement between the two countries to provide security protection to diplomats and members of the Royal Family when visiting the country. But sources said Harry might lose this benefit after he and his wife decided to step down as senior royals, making them no longer “international protected persons”. 

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they would step back from their royal family roles and would split their time between North America and the UK.

Trump’s comment came in response to reports suggesting that the prince and his wife had moved to Los Angeles.

It is not clear when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Canada but it must have happened before the country closed its US border on March 20 to tackle the fast growing covid-19 pandemic.

 “Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” an unnamed source previously told People. “They will be spending time in California … He’s not looking back.”

Before allegedly moving to Meghan’s hometown, the couple were staying on Vancouver Island.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has opposed the idea of the couple living in the US state of California.

"I think Meghan and Harry should go back to the Royal family in the UK and be supportive of the Queen. I think they should be in England at this time and not in LA."
Related Stories
How Europe Betrayed Iran: By Triggering JCPOA Dispute Mechanism, EU Helps Trump Finish Job of Killing the Iran Nuclear Deal
Islam Times - Europe could ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
30 March 2020
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
30 March 2020
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
30 March 2020
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
29 March 2020
Hugo Carvajal (L) and Nicolas Maduro (R) pictured at the Socialist party congress in Caracas, 2014
Venezuela’s Ex-Spy Chief ‘to Turn Himself in’ to US Authorities
29 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
By: Mohammad Salami
29 March 2020
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
28 March 2020
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
28 March 2020
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
28 March 2020
US Sanctions on Venezuela A
US Sanctions on Venezuela A 'Tool of Genocide' amid Epidemic: Russia
28 March 2020
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
27 March 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
27 March 2020