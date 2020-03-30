US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Trump made the comment on Twitter Saturday, describing himself as a “great friend and admirer” of the Queen Elizabeth II and the UK.“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” he said. “Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”The US and UK have a longstanding agreement between the two countries to provide security protection to diplomats and members of the Royal Family when visiting the country. But sources said Harry might lose this benefit after he and his wife decided to step down as senior royals, making them no longer “international protected persons”.Earlier this year, the couple announced that they would step back from their royal family roles and would split their time between North America and the UK.Trump’s comment came in response to reports suggesting that the prince and his wife had moved to Los Angeles.It is not clear when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Canada but it must have happened before the country closed its US border on March 20 to tackle the fast growing covid-19 pandemic.“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” an unnamed source previously told People. “They will be spending time in California … He’s not looking back.”Before allegedly moving to Meghan’s hometown, the couple were staying on Vancouver Island.Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has opposed the idea of the couple living in the US state of California."I think Meghan and Harry should go back to the Royal family in the UK and be supportive of the Queen. I think they should be in England at this time and not in LA."