0
Monday 30 March 2020 - 14:11

Argentina Extends Coronavirus Quarantine until Mid-April

Story Code : 853581
Argentina Extends Coronavirus Quarantine until Mid-April
The quarantine, which restricts non-essential workers from leaving their homes apart from to buy groceries or medicines, has seen the South American country's streets virtually emptied, while its major grains industry has faced some disruption.

The tough measure was initially until the end of March. It will now be in place until the end of the Easter Holy Week, Fernandez said, which would mean it would be lifted on April 12, Reuters reported.

"We are going to extend the quarantine until the end of Easter. What do we aim to achieve? To keep the transmission of the virus under control," he said in a televised message.

Fernandez added that the initial results of the compulsory isolation since March 20 looked "good".

The country has recorded 820 coronavirus cases with 20 deaths, although the increase in cases has shown some signs of slowing in recent days.
Related Stories
Bangladesh to hold presidential election in late April
Islam Times - Bangladesh will hold a presidential election in late April, the country’s election commission says.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
US Waging ’Medical Terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Zarif
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Israeli PM’s Adviser Tested Positive For Coronavirus
30 March 2020
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Concerns
30 March 2020
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
Yemeni Forces Waged a Major Offensive on the Saudi Capital
30 March 2020
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
North Korea Fires More Missiles than Ever amid Coronavirus Outbreak
29 March 2020
Hugo Carvajal (L) and Nicolas Maduro (R) pictured at the Socialist party congress in Caracas, 2014
Venezuela’s Ex-Spy Chief ‘to Turn Himself in’ to US Authorities
29 March 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
Sayyed Nasrallah: Ongoing Situation More Important Than Wold Wars
By: Mohammad Salami
29 March 2020
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
28 March 2020
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
28 March 2020
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
28 March 2020
US Sanctions on Venezuela A
US Sanctions on Venezuela A 'Tool of Genocide' amid Epidemic: Russia
28 March 2020
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
27 March 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
27 March 2020