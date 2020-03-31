0
Tuesday 31 March 2020 - 15:12

Pentagon Announces 1st U.S. Military Coronavirus Death

Pentagon Announces 1st U.S. Military Coronavirus Death
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy identified him as Capt. Douglas Linn Hickock. He had been hospitalized since March 21 and is the first U.S. military member to succumb to the coronavirus, Pentagon officials said.

“This is a stinging loss for our military community and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement released by the Pentagon.
Comment


