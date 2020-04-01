New York City Offering Prisoners at Rikers Island $6 an Hour to Dig Mass Graves

Islam Times - American media website 'The Intercept', reported that New York City authorities pay prisoners, provide them with medical protection, and involve them in the digging of mass graves.

New York City is offering prisoners at Rikers Island jail $6 per hour, a fortune by prison labor standards and personal protective equipment if they agree to help dig mass graves on Hart IslandThe report pointed out that this comes against the backdrop of the sharp rise in deaths due to the Coronavirus in New York, which has become the largest focus of the spread of the virus in the United States, which in turn has come to the forefront of the list of the most widespread countries in the world.The office of the New York Mayor, Bill de Palacio, confirmed the participation of prisoners in digging the graves, but denied that these measures were related to the spread of the Coronavirus, noting that the prisoners had been digging graves in the public cemetery on Hart Island for a long time.