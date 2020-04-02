0
Thursday 2 April 2020 - 12:22

US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq

Story Code : 854232
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
In a recent interview with Baghdad Today, Ali al-Hussaini said the US, in the first place, is facing a very difficult and complex situation at home and seeks to channel its crises out of the country.

So, he added, reports carried by some US media suggesting the White House plans to strike certain PMU groups is an attempt by Washington to deflect the public opinion from the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing chaos, especially at a time when the US has failed to counter the virus despite its vast resources.

Another reason, he added, is that the United States is trying to drag other countries into crises and cash in on that for its upcoming elections.

The PMU has further developed its facilities and is now much stronger than it was in 2014 and is now highly capable of countering all challenges.

He said the US will never dare target PMU groups, and should that happen, the PMU will give the right response to any aggression as many of the United States’ targets are within the PMU’s striking distance.

On Saturday, the New York Times quoted certain US officials as saying that the US has ordered military commanders to be prepared to step up attacks against Iran-related groups in Iraq.
Related Stories
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ dozens of PKK terrorists in Turkey, northern Iraq
Islam Times - Turkish military forces have killed dozens of members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group during a string of counter-...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
2 April 2020
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
US Officials Making Shameless Comments on Coronavirus Data: China
2 April 2020
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq
2 April 2020
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
Coronavirus Worst Crisis Since WWII: UN
1 April 2020
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
Iran Warns that American Military Moves in Iraq Could Escalate Regional Tensions
1 April 2020
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression East of Homs
1 April 2020
New York City Offering Prisoners at Rikers Island $6 an Hour to Dig Mass Graves
New York City Offering Prisoners at Rikers Island $6 an Hour to Dig Mass Graves
1 April 2020
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey
31 March 2020
IRGC Warns that Enemies
IRGC Warns that Enemies' First Mistake Will be Their Last
31 March 2020
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
Gazans Staged an Anti-Occupation Rally Despite Coronavirus Outbreak
31 March 2020
Haftar
Haftar's Army Shot Down a Turkish Aircraft
31 March 2020
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
US Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,000
31 March 2020