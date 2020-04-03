0
Friday 3 April 2020 - 01:12

Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Story Code : 854345
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Larijani, tested due to having some of the coronavirus symptoms, has been quarantined and is receiving treatment, IRIB added.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar and former Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati also tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Iran’s response to the health crisis has been affected by continuing US sanctions.

As of 2 April, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran stands at 50,468, with 3,160 deaths; more than 16,700 have recovered, Iranian Health Ministry announced.

Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 962,000, with more than 49,000 deaths, data provided by Johns Hopkins University shows.
