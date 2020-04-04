0
Saturday 4 April 2020 - 01:47

Putin Says Russia Ready to Cooperate on Cutting Oil Production

Putin Says Russia Ready to Cooperate on Cutting Oil Production
Putin said Russia was willing to make agreements within the framework of the OPEC+ group and that “we are ready for cooperation with the United States of America on this issue,” according to a statement published by the Kremlin.

“I believe that it is necessary to combine efforts in order to balance the market and reduce production.”

Oil prices have tumbled in recent weeks in the face of a drop in demand and global economic uncertainty over the new coronavirus pandemic.
Source : Russian Media
