Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen

Islam Times - Nearly a dozen people have lost their lives and several others sustained injuries when warplanes operated by the Saudi-led military coalition and militiamen loyal to Yemen's former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi launched separate attacks in the northwestern province of Sa’ada and the central province of Ma’rib over a span of 24 hours.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that three people were killed and a woman was injured on Friday, when the warplanes struck Ghafra area in the Dhaher district of Sa'ada.The source added that the air raid also resulted in the death of dozens of livestock and destruction of the house targeted.The incident took place only a day after Saudi-sponsored militiamen opened fire at a civilian car travelling along a road in the Raghwan district of Ma’rib province, killing all five occupants.Moreover, the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemeni air defense units had thwarted a Saudi-led airstrike against strategic and residential areas in the northern province of al-Jawf.Saree said in a post published on his official Twitter page that a Saudi-led warplane sought to bombard areas in the Hazm district at 1:05 a.m. local time Friday (2205 GMT Thursday), when the domestically built, long-range Fater-1 (Innovator-1) surface-to-air missile defense system intercepted the jet and forced it off the Yemeni airspace.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have purchased billions of dollars' worth of weapons from the United States, France and the United Kingdom in their war on Yemen.Riyadh and its allies have been widely criticized for the high civilian death toll resulted from their bombing campaign in Yemen.The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.