Saturday 4 April 2020 - 13:52

Nearly 20,000 Coronavirus Patients Recover in Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on April 4, Kianoosh Jahanpoor said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 55,743 following the detection of 2,560 new cases since Friday noon.

He also noted that 19,736 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and have been discharged from the hospital.

According to Jahanpoor, the coronavirus death toll in Iran now stands at 3,452 after 158 patients lost their lives during the past 24 hours.

Among the coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 4,103 ones have critical health conditions due to more severe infection, he said.

More than 1,130,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 60,000.
