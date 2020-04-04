0
Saturday 4 April 2020 - 15:48

Hezbollah Decries US’ Flagrant Interference in Lebanon Central Bank Appointments

Story Code : 854650
“The US ambassador to Lebanon makes visits to several Lebanese officials and frankly tells them Washington’s nominee for the post of Central Bank deputy governor,” Fadlallah said in remarks carried by National News Agency (NNA).

“This aggression that aims at choosing state employees represents a flagrant violation of the national sovereignty,” the Hezbollah MP underlined.

Stressing Hezbollah’s stance which rejects the US interference, Fadlallah called on the government to stand against such attempts and to transparently accomplish the mission of appointing new deputy governor of Central Bank based on national qualifications.
