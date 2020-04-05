0
Sunday 5 April 2020 - 02:45

Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft

Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
Al-Anbari said in a statement that "the American Patriot missile system entered from the State of Kuwait to the Iraqi territories and with the knowledge of the Federal Government," noting that "a second missiles will reach the Kurdistan region during the coming days."

He added that "the deployment of Patriot missiles at US bases will affect all Iraqi military units deployed in the border strip with Syria," warning that "US forces will use Patriot missiles to target army aircraft under the pretext of transporting the PMF leaders."

The adviser to the American President in the Middle East, Gabriel Soma, confirmed the day before Thursday, the arrival of the Patriot missile system to the American bases deployed in Iraq, while revealing the existence of the intention of the United States of America to carry out an air operation against military sites in Iraq.
