Islam Times - A group of the remnants of ISIS terrorist organization committed a new massacre against 8 civilians in Badyat al-Tebni in Deir Ezzor northwestern countryside.

Civil sources said that a group of the remnants of ISIS terrorist organization executed eight civilians from Ma’dan region in the southeastern countryside of Raqqa in Badyat al-Tebni, northwestern Deir Ezzor while looking for truffle, according to SANA.Groups of ISIS remnants repeatedly executed many civilians while they were grazing cattle and collecting truffles in the countryside of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and in Homs.