0
Sunday 5 April 2020 - 03:22

At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash

Story Code : 854737
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
At least 19 people have been killed in clashes between armed groups in Madera, the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, the state Prosecutor's Office said on Saturday.

"The operation was immediately deployed when a report was received Friday at approximately 6:35 p.m., regarding a possible confrontation between rival groups linked to organised crime, in an area that leads from Las Varas to Largo Maderal", the General State Prosecutor's Office (FGE) of Chihuahua said in a statement.

The police forces who arrived at the scene located the bodies of 18 civilians, 18 long weapons, two vehicles and two grenades that were seized. Two injured men were also found by the police and taken to hospital, but one of them died, bringing the death toll in the incident to 19. The other man remains in custody.

Raids of this type are not rare in Mexico, where violent armed groups are a sad reality.
Comment


Featured Stories
There
There'll be a Lot of Death in the Coming Week: Trump
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
5 April 2020
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
5 April 2020
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
4 April 2020
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
4 April 2020
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
4 April 2020
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
4 April 2020
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
Lebanon Complains to UNSC against Israel over Violating Airspace
3 April 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
Global Coronavirus Cases Top a Million, Deaths Surpass 50,000
3 April 2020
US Violates Iraqi Sovereignty by Deploying Patriot Missiles
US Violates Iraqi Sovereignty by Deploying Patriot Missiles
3 April 2020
Oppression of Muslims in India amid Covid-19 Outbreak
Oppression of Muslims in India amid Covid-19 Outbreak
3 April 2020
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Iranian Parliament Speaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus
3 April 2020
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
US Threats Aimed at Diverting Its Public Opinion from COVID-19 Mismanagement: Iraq
2 April 2020