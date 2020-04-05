Rouhani: High Risk Jobs to Remain Shut Down until April 19

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sun. that jobs with the highest risk of exposure to coronavirus will remain shut down until April 19, while low risk jobs may resume activity from April 11.

“Both economic activities and health protocols can be carried out together. All our administrative, productive and economic activities must continue, provided that all health protocols are followed by everyone,” President Rouhani said on Sunday during a meeting of the national HQ to combat coronavirus.He noted that the ‘smart distancing’ plan was discussed in length during the meeting on Sunday.“All low risk jobs in all provinces across the country can resume activity from April 11,” the president said. “But high risk jobs, such as sports complexes, will remain shut down until April 19. Further decisions regarding these professions will be made afterward.”“As suggested by the Ministry of Health, we have decided to go by a step-by-step process regarding the resumption of activities,” he added.According to Rouhani, government offices across the country which have been active so far will continue their work with two-thirds of their personnel present at their workplace from April 11.“Anyone who has contracted coronavirus is prohibited from going to work or to public places. Failure to inform the workplace of having been infected is considered a crime,” the president warned.Rouhani went on to reassure people that 85% of cases have recovered by self-quarantine and without any treatment.The president also informed that any commute between provinces is prohibited until April 19.Educational centers and religious sites will also remain shut until April 19, Rouhani added.He said the next meeting of the anti-coronavirus HQ will convene on April 12.