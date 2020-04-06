0
Monday 6 April 2020 - 03:04

Shamkhani Said that Trump is More Dangerous than Coronavirus

Story Code : 854917
In a Sunday tweet, Shamkhani wrote, “The sanction on health items is an illegal and inhumane act and a symbol of Trump's open hostility to the Iranian people.”

“The US opposition to granting facilities to Iran by the International Monetary Fund to meet the required medical items to fight against the coronavirus is a real example of crimes against humanity,” he added.

“Trump is more dangerous than coronavirus,” Shamkhani stressed.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Sunday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 58,226, with a total death toll of 3,603.
