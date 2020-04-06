0
Monday 6 April 2020 - 03:48

Spanish PM Says EU Survival at Stake in War against Coronavirus

Story Code : 854923
Spanish PM Says EU Survival at Stake in War against Coronavirus
In a piece published in the Guardian on Sunday, the Spanish leader said that the outlook of his “fervently” pro-European government is being tested by the bloc’s handling of the pandemic to date, RT reported.

Sanchez called for solidarity between member states at this “critical juncture” of the outbreak, saying that the European project risks being “severely damaged.”

He called on the union to go further than the European Central Bank’s new temporary emergency purchase program and the European Commission’s plan for people who have lost their jobs, saying the measures are not enough on their own.

“Europe must build a wartime economy and promote European resistance, reconstruction and recovery. It must start doing so as soon as possible with measures to support the public debt that many states, including Spain, are taking on,” he wrote.

If we continue to think small, we will fail.

The prime minister summoned the ghosts of recessions past, when southern European nations were at the sharp end of measures introduced by Brussels, and blasted the result of this approach.

“The United States responded to the recession of 2008 with a stimulus package, while Europe responded with austerity. We all know the outcome,” he said.

“Today, when we are on the brink of a global economic crisis of an even greater magnitude than that of 2008, the US has implemented the greatest mobilization of public resources in its history.

Is Europe willing to be left behind?

Sanchez called on the 27-member union to create a debt mutualization mechanism to purchase essential medical supplies as a single bloc, establish coordinated cybersecurity strategies, and to create an emergency plan to ensure that the continent can bounce back from the pandemic.

“If the virus does not respect borders, then nor should financing mechanisms,” he wrote.

The Spanish leader finished his comments with a call for solidarity that ensures that there are no gaps between north and south and no EU nation is left behind.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
6 April 2020
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
5 April 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Vowed to End US Occupation of Iraq
5 April 2020
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
5 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
5 April 2020
There
There'll be a Lot of Death in the Coming Week: Trump
5 April 2020
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
5 April 2020
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
5 April 2020
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
4 April 2020
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
4 April 2020
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
Germany Accuses US of ‘Modern Day Piracy’ for Seizing Face Mask Shipments Bound for Europe
4 April 2020
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
Saudi Airstrikes Kill More Civilians in Yemen
4 April 2020