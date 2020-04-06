0
Monday 6 April 2020 - 12:30

Israeli Authorities Tighten Lockdown Measures as Coronavirus Infections Top 8,600

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 51 on Monday morning, the Jerusalem Post reported, as confirmed cases of the virus increased to 8,611, including 141 patients in severe condition.

As of Monday morning, the two cities with the greatest number of confirmed cases were Jerusalem (1,316 cases) and Bnei Brak (1,222). Tel Aviv-Jaffa was home to the third most cases, with a far more modest 370 incidences of the disease, JPost reported.

The lockdown is expected to be more lenient than the one in place in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak and Israeli local officials have already given their approval to the move, which is set to come into effect on Monday afternoon, according to Ynet.

The special Knesset committee in charge of efforts to combat the epidemic has decided to include the predominantly Haredi cities of Elad, Beit Shemesh, the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Modi’in-Ilit, as well as Ashkelon, Tiberias, Beitar-Ilit, Or Yehuda, and Migdal HaEmek in the closure order.

The lockdown regulations stipulate that, starting from the declaration of a particular area as restricted, citizens will not be permitted to leave the area unless deemed critical. Permission to leave the area is subject to approval by Israeli local officials, Israeli media said, adding that occupation forces are expected to take a significant part in the management of the cities and their closures.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel quoted an Israeli health official as saying that full lockdown is expected by the Passover.
Source : Israeli Media
