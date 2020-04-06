0
Monday 6 April 2020 - 13:40

Saudi Warplanes Launch Airstrikes on Civilian Areas across Yemen

The areas of al-Dhaher in Sa’ada, Midi in Hajjah, Sirwah in Ma’rib, Nate'a in al-Bayda and Hazm in al-Jawf were bombarded several times on Monday, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties and the extent of damage inflicted available.

The strikes came after Yemeni troops on Saturday killed and injured over 80 Saudi-sponsored militants in Ma'rib after they attempted to advance towards Kofel district in Sirwah, which is under the control of Ansarullah fighters.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi war has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Yemen since 2015.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are now in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.
