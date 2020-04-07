0
Tuesday 7 April 2020 - 02:32

Baghdad’s Reaction to Ain al-Assad Missile Attack

Story Code : 855103
Baghdad’s Reaction to Ain al-Assad Missile Attack
Some media outlets reported the sound of explosions around Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province in western Iraq, however, Iraqi sources denied the reports.

The commander of Al-Badiyah and Al-Jazeera Operation which is affiliated with the Iraqi army denied any missile attacks against the American airbase.

The commander issued a statement and noted, “Ain al-Assad airbase was not targeted by any missile. We deny any baseless reports with regard to a missile attack on the airbase.”

The US has recently moved its troops from other military bases in Iraq to Ain al-Assad airbase and deployed Patriot missile defense system in case of missile attacks against the airbase.
Source : MNA
Comment


Featured Stories
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
6 April 2020
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
6 April 2020
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
6 April 2020
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
5 April 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Vowed to End US Occupation of Iraq
5 April 2020
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
5 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
5 April 2020
There
There'll be a Lot of Death in the Coming Week: Trump
5 April 2020
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
5 April 2020
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
5 April 2020
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
4 April 2020
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
4 April 2020