Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact

Islam Times - In a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Republic on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed gratitude for the issued permit by Ayatollah Khamenei, allowing withdrawal of one billion euros from National Development Fund Of Iran (NDFI) to combat the lethal coronavirus in the country.

Rouhani on Monday issued the required instructions for the received financial resources from NDFI, in a letter to Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Bagher Nobakht.He urged Nobakht to spend the financial resources on meeting the needs of the Health Ministry and supplying medical equipment needs from domestic sources and knowledge-based companies.Rouhani also asked that a part of the resource will be allocated to the Unemployment Insurance Fund.As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.