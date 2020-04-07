0
Tuesday 7 April 2020 - 02:39

Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact

Story Code : 855105
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
Rouhani on Monday issued the required instructions for the received financial resources from NDFI, in a letter to Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Bagher Nobakht.

He urged Nobakht to spend the financial resources on meeting the needs of the Health Ministry and supplying medical equipment needs from domestic sources and knowledge-based companies. 

Rouhani also asked that a part of the resource will be allocated to the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
6 April 2020
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
6 April 2020
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
6 April 2020
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
5 April 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Vowed to End US Occupation of Iraq
5 April 2020
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
5 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,2 Million and Over 65,000 Killed
5 April 2020
There
There'll be a Lot of Death in the Coming Week: Trump
5 April 2020
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
At Least 19 Killed in Mexico Gang Clash
5 April 2020
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
Badr Warns The Patriot May be Used to Strike Iraqi Aircraft
5 April 2020
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
NATO to Expand Its Mission in Iraq
4 April 2020
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
Trump Fires Intelligence Official Who Sparked Impeachment Process
4 April 2020