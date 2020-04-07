0
Tuesday 7 April 2020 - 03:02

New US Convoy of Logistic and Military Materials Enter Syria's Hasaka

Story Code : 855108
New US Convoy of Logistic and Military Materials Enter Syria
“The US occupation forces continued their violations of international laws and entered a new convoy of 35 trucks laden with military and logistic materials to its illegal bases and occupation points in the Syrian al-Jazira region,” the agency said.

It quoted civil sources as saying that 35 trucks entered the Syrian territories coming from Iraq through the illegal al-Walid crossing in al-Ya’rubia countryside, to the far northeastern of Hasaka.

The trucks were loaded with logistic and military materials, the majority of which went to the illegal base in Khrab al-Jeer airport in al-Malikiyah area, SANA added.

The sources pointed out that the US forces are “reinforcing their illegal presence in the military airport of Khrab al-Jeer and other areas occupied by them through sending convoys to these areas periodically.”

During the past few months, thousands of US trucks loaded with weapons, military and logistic equipment entered into Hasaka through illegal crossings in a bid to reinforce their presence in the oil-rich Syrian region of al-Jazira region.
