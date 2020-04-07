0
Tuesday 7 April 2020 - 13:15

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Reignite If Restrictions Lifted Early

Story Code : 855220
While some nations are beginning to lift some of the measures they imposed in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against being too hasty, saying it may result in resurgence of the pandemic.

“It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications,” a spokesman for WHO said in a briefing.

Christian Lindmeier added the organization had no blanket recommendations to nations on how and when to lift pandemic lockdowns, but called on governments to stay on the cautious side.

Earlier this week Austria and Denmark started lifting some of the lockdown measures imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Austria will reopen some small businesses, while Danish parents will be able to send smaller children to schools starting next week. Both nations say more relaxations may come in May unless the situation worsens.
