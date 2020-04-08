0
Wednesday 8 April 2020 - 01:55

Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas

Story Code : 855327
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said: “Israeli chief negotiator for the release of Gaza captives, Yaron Blum, in collaboration with the National Security Council and the defense establishment, is committed to acting constructively with the aim of bringing back the soldiers’ bodies and missing civilians and putting an end to the issue.”

The statement added that the Israeli premier was calling “for immediate dialogue between mediators” to facilitate a deal, Times of Israel reported.

Four Israelis, including two soldiers, are believed to be held by Hamas.

Hamas issued a statement responding to Netanyahu, saying, “The ball was now in [Israel’s] court to take practical steps” toward a deal and that it would “reply responsibly to any real response” from the Zionist entity.

Netanyahu’s statement appeared to be in response to an interview Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar gave last Thursday in which he revealed the terror group’s willingness to reach a deal.

Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the coronavirus, Sinwar told al-Aqsa TV, “I want to take advantage of this opportunity. We have a possibility… There is an initiative to set this file in motion.”

“The occupation [could agree to] more of a humanitarian measure than a ‘swap’ measure,” he continued.

“It releases the ill inmates, the elderly, the female prisoners. There is a large number. We might be able to provide something partial in return regarding this issue.”
Source : Israeli Media
Comment


Featured Stories
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
8 April 2020
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
7 April 2020
Japan
Japan's PM Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency as Infections Rise
7 April 2020
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
7 April 2020
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
7 April 2020
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
6 April 2020
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
6 April 2020
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
6 April 2020
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
6 April 2020
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
India Bans All Exports of Trump’s ‘Game Changer’ Virus Drug
5 April 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Vowed to End US Occupation of Iraq
5 April 2020
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels
5 April 2020