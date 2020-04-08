Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday voiced readiness to take “constructive action” to bring back Israelis and soldiers’ remains held by Hamas Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said: “Israeli chief negotiator for the release of Gaza captives, Yaron Blum, in collaboration with the National Security Council and the defense establishment, is committed to acting constructively with the aim of bringing back the soldiers’ bodies and missing civilians and putting an end to the issue.”The statement added that the Israeli premier was calling “for immediate dialogue between mediators” to facilitate a deal, Times of Israel reported.Four Israelis, including two soldiers, are believed to be held by Hamas.Hamas issued a statement responding to Netanyahu, saying, “The ball was now in [Israel’s] court to take practical steps” toward a deal and that it would “reply responsibly to any real response” from the Zionist entity.Netanyahu’s statement appeared to be in response to an interview Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar gave last Thursday in which he revealed the terror group’s willingness to reach a deal.Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the coronavirus, Sinwar told al-Aqsa TV, “I want to take advantage of this opportunity. We have a possibility… There is an initiative to set this file in motion.”“The occupation [could agree to] more of a humanitarian measure than a ‘swap’ measure,” he continued.“It releases the ill inmates, the elderly, the female prisoners. There is a large number. We might be able to provide something partial in return regarding this issue.”