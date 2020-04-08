0
Wednesday 8 April 2020 - 12:25

French Aircraft Carrier Heads Home Early Due to Possible COVID-19 Cases

Story Code : 855407
French Aircraft Carrier Heads Home Early Due to Possible COVID-19 Cases
The personnel were under strict medical observation on board the nuclear-powered carrier, which had most recently been taking part in exercises with northern European navies in the Baltic Sea.

“The first cases showed symptoms recently,” the ministry said in a statement. “There are no signs of aggravated cases among the patients.”

The aircraft carrier would dock in Toulon, southern France, in the next few days, a spokesman for the head of the armed forces told Reuters. It had been due back on April 23.

The Charles de Gaulle set sail for the eastern Mediterranean on Jan. 21 to support French military operations purportedly against militants in Iraq and Syria, before deploying to the Atlantic and then the Baltic.

It has 1,760 personnel on board.

A team equipped to carry out tests for coronavirus infection was on Wednesday due to land on the vessel, which is equipped with its own intensive care facilities.

Last week, the US Navy relieved the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt’s captain of his command, after the leak of a scathing letter he sent to superiors that sought stronger measures for curbing a coronavirus outbreak aboard his vessel.
Related Stories
Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday
Islam Times - Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
8 April 2020
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
8 April 2020
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
8 April 2020
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
8 April 2020
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
7 April 2020
Japan
Japan's PM Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency as Infections Rise
7 April 2020
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
7 April 2020
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
7 April 2020
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
6 April 2020
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
6 April 2020
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
Turkish-backed Terrorists in Syria Demanding Ankara Pay their Salaries
6 April 2020
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital over Coronavirus Symptoms
6 April 2020