0
Thursday 9 April 2020 - 02:11

Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian

Story Code : 855508
Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian
In a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Jagarian, Iranian parliament speaker’s adviser for international affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the US’ claim on its hegemony has been invalidated as Washington that claims to be holding monopoly of power is unable to handle the coronavirus even in its own country.

The reality is that the world is rapidly moving towards multilateralism, the Iranian official added, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

While the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the state-sponsored acts of terrorism by the US have prevented the delivery of medical supplies to Iran, but Russia, China and a number of other friendly and neighboring states have been helping Iran in the battle with COVID-19, Amir Abdollahian further said.

For his part, the Russian envoy hailed the growing relations between Tehran and Moscow in all fields, stressing that expansion of parliamentary ties with Iran is one of the strategic objectives of Russia.

Jagarian also unveiled plans for the delivery of more Russian humanitarian aid for people of Iran for the battle with the coronavirus.

The two officials also discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan.
Related Stories
Iran to host deliberation meeting on Syria unrest: Amir-Abdollahian
Islam Times - Iran will host a consultation meeting later this week on Syria unrest to be attended by countries which have “principled and realistic” ...
Comment


Featured Stories
WHO Officials Says Now is Not the Time to Cut Back on Funding, Reacting to Trumps
WHO Officials Says Now is Not the Time to Cut Back on Funding, Reacting to Trumps's Threat
Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian
Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian
9 April 2020
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
8 April 2020
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
8 April 2020
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
8 April 2020
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
8 April 2020
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
8 April 2020
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
7 April 2020
Japan
Japan's PM Declares Coronavirus State of Emergency as Infections Rise
7 April 2020
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
Leader Gives Nod on 1 Billion Euro Withdrawal from NDFI for Coronavirus Impact
7 April 2020
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
UK PM Moved to Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen
7 April 2020
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
US Conducts Military Tests in Ain al-Assad Airbase
6 April 2020
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
Hezbollah Anti-Spy Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon
6 April 2020