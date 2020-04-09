Coronavirus Infections Soar in as Death Toll Tops 70: Zionist Entity

Islam Times - A curfew descended on the Zionist entity on Wednesday afternoon as the number of coronavirus infections topped 9,400 and toll of deaths caused by the contagious disease reached 72.

Israeli Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Zionist entity now stands at 9,404, Times of Israel reported.The total number of deaths caused by the virus is 72, with the Zionist entity recording death of the youngest patient (37 years old) on Tuesday.Among the latest number of infected, 147 patients are in serious condition, including 122 who are on ventilator support and 199 people remain in moderate condition. Another 8,186 people have mild symptoms and 801 have made a full recovery, according to Ynet.The lockdown came into effect in the Zionist entity at 7pm Tuesday and is set to end at 6am Friday, with a curfew – which would effectively bound people to their homes – is set to take effect at 3pm Wednesday and last until Thursday morning.