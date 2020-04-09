0
Thursday 9 April 2020 - 13:52

Iran and Iraq Stress Expansion of Military Cooperation

Iran’s military attaché Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian and Iraq’s Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari conferred on ways of boosting military cooperation between the two countries in a meeting held at Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the officials highlighted the importance of the fight against terrorism, especially the hidden elements of ISIL in Iraq.

They also expressed gratitude to the Iranian and Iraqi armed forces for their significant role in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, which has been spreading through all the countries of the world.
Source : IRNA
