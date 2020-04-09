0
Thursday 9 April 2020 - 14:10

More than 32,300 Patients Recover from Coronavirus in Iran

Story Code : 855637
More than 32,300 Patients Recover from Coronavirus in Iran
Kianoosh Jahanpoor said at a press conference that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 66,220 following the detection of 1,634 new cases since Wednesday noon.

He also noted that 32,309 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from the hospital.

According to Jahanpoor, the coronavirus death toll in Iran now stands at 4,110 following the death of 117 patients over the past 24 hours.

Among the coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 3,918 ones have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, he said.

He also noted that 231,393 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

More than 1,524,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 88,900.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
9 April 2020
Saudi-led Coalition to Announce Yemen Ceasefire
Saudi-led Coalition to Announce Yemen Ceasefire
9 April 2020
African Leaders Rally Around WHO Head after Trump Criticism
African Leaders Rally Around WHO Head after Trump Criticism
9 April 2020
Iraq Intelligence Chief Named New PM-Designate
Iraq Intelligence Chief Named New PM-Designate
9 April 2020
WHO Officials Says Now is Not the Time to Cut Back on Funding, Reacting to Trumps
WHO Officials Says Now is Not the Time to Cut Back on Funding, Reacting to Trumps's Threat
9 April 2020
Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian
Coronavirus Revealed the Emptiness of US Government’s Self-Proclaimed Hegemony: Abdollahian
9 April 2020
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
Arab League Warns of Israeli Settlement Expansion amid Pandemic
8 April 2020
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic
8 April 2020
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
Yemen Troops Recapture Major Military Camp in Jawf
8 April 2020
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
The Savior Will Come to Spread Peace and Justice: Sayyed Nasrallah
8 April 2020
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
Netanyahu Office: Ready for ‘Constructive Action’ to Bring Back Israelis Held by Hamas
8 April 2020
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
Taliban Breaks Off Prisoners Exchange Talks with Afghan Government
7 April 2020