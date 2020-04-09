More than 32,300 Patients Recover from Coronavirus in Iran

Islam Times - More than 32,300 coronavirus patients in Iran have fully recovered from the disease as the pace of recoveries is quickening, the Health Ministry’s spokesman announced Thursday.

Kianoosh Jahanpoor said at a press conference that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 66,220 following the detection of 1,634 new cases since Wednesday noon.He also noted that 32,309 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from the hospital.According to Jahanpoor, the coronavirus death toll in Iran now stands at 4,110 following the death of 117 patients over the past 24 hours.Among the coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 3,918 ones have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, he said.He also noted that 231,393 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.More than 1,524,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, and the death toll has exceeded 88,900.