Friday 10 April 2020 - 01:54

Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire

Story Code : 855725
Brigadier General Yahya Sarea said that the aggression forces launched over five creeps on both Haradh, Majazh of Asir, and Al-Boqa of Najran. He confirmed that the attempts to infiltrate are still continuing from dawn to the moment, with an air cover by more than 10 raids.

He stressed that the Army and Popular Committees responded to all the creeps, killing and injuring dozens of the mercenaries and destroying machinery.

“The armed forces confirm their readiness to confront any escalation on various fronts, and that any escalation will fail and be defeated,” said Sarea.

The Secretary-General of the National Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Abdulmohsen Tawoos, confirmed Thursday, that Saudi Arabia is deporting those who are affected by Coronavirus, and the security services are making great efforts to control and arrange their arrival.

Tawoos said to Almasirah that “the besieged Yemen will not be able to face Coronavirus like China, pointing out that the aggression alliance tightens the blockade and does not allow the entry of aid.”
Source : Al-Masirah
