The Death of an Iraqi Military Commander from COVID-19

Islam Times - A military brigadier general in the Iraqi army died, after being infected with the emerging Coronavirus.

And the Iraqi Army Chief of Staff called out to Lieutenant General Othman Al-Ghanmi Explaining that Colonel Muhammad Mahdi Al-Hamdani died due to infection with the Coronavirus.Al-Ghani said: "In my name, and on behalf of all the leaders, officers and employees of the Army Chief of Staff, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late Colonel Muhammad Mahdi Al-Hamdani, for which we received with great sadness and sorrow the news of his death as a result of his Coronavirus infection while accompanying his wife during her treatment in Turkey."