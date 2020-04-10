0
Friday 10 April 2020 - 07:42

The Death of an Iraqi Military Commander from COVID-19

Story Code : 855771
And the Iraqi Army Chief of Staff called out to Lieutenant General Othman Al-Ghanmi Explaining that Colonel Muhammad Mahdi Al-Hamdani died due to infection with the Coronavirus.

Al-Ghani said: "In my name, and on behalf of all the leaders, officers and employees of the Army Chief of Staff, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late Colonel Muhammad Mahdi Al-Hamdani, for which we received with great sadness and sorrow the news of his death as a result of his Coronavirus infection while accompanying his wife during her treatment in Turkey."
