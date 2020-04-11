Beijing Firmly Opposes US Action against China Telecom

Islam Times - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Beijing is opposed to any action by the United States to revoke China Telecom Corp’s authorization to provide international telecommunications to and from the United States.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the US must stop politicizing commercial matters.The US Justice Department and other federal agencies on Thursday called on the Federal Communications Commission to revoke the authorization for China Telecom due to what they called “substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks associated with China Telecom’s operations.”China Telecom has rejected the allegations.“We urge the United States to respect market economy principles, to cease its mistaken practices of generalizing national security and politicizing economic issues, and to cease unjustifiable oppression of Chinese companies,” Zhao said.