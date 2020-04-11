Gaza Is The Biggest Prison In The World: Iranian Judiciary Chief

Islam Times - In a telephone conversation with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, on Friday, Iran Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi named Gaza the biggest prison in the world.

“Today, about 5,800 Palestinians, including more than 200 women and children are jailed by the Zionists,” he lamented.“No Muslim can endure that Palestine be surrounded by occupiers,” he noted.Referring to the dearth of medical facilities in Palestine, under the restrictions imposed by Zionists, Raeisi named the Israeli regime’s behavior a ‘crime against humanity’.He also criticized the silence of international bodies and organizations toward Palestine’s situation and the cruelty of the Israeli regime, in particular under the conditions that the deadly coronavirus is a big threat to the lives of Palestinians.He, elsewhere, addressed the martyrdom of Lit. Gen. Qassem Suleimani by the direct order of US President Trump, saying that assassination of the leaders of the Resistance axis will only lead to further strengthening of the resistance.Earlier in late March, Haniyeh had expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian nation in the battle with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.He also denounced the US’ cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation and stressed the need for the removal of the sanctions.