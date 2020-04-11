0
Saturday 11 April 2020 - 11:55

Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea

Story Code : 856001
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
The prospect of people being re-infected with the virus is of international concern, as many countries are hoping that infected populations will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

The reports have also prompted fears the virus may remain active in patients for much longer than was previously thought.

Korean health officials reported Friday that 91 patients thought to have been cleared of the virus had tested positive again, up from 51 people on Monday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced it had sent a team to the city of Daegu, the worst hit area, to investigate why patients there were testing positive again

Some of the patients testing positive again showed no symptoms, while others were suffering from fevers and respiratory issues, according to the Financial Times.

South Korean health officials said it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with the preliminary findings from the investigation in Daegu not expected to be released until next week.

However the KCDC’s director, Jeong Eun-kyeong, raised the possibility that the virus may have been “reactivated” in people, rather than the patients being re-infected.

False test results could also be at fault, other experts said, or remnants of the virus could still be in patients’ systems without being infectious or posing a risk of danger to the host or others.

“There are different interpretations and many variables,” said Jung Ki-suck, professor of pulmonary medicine at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital.

“The government needs to come up with responses for each of these variables”.
Related Stories
Trump admin authorizes $2.6bn missiles, spy planes sale to South Korea
Islam Times - The administration of US President Donald Trump has authorized the sale of around $2.6 billion worth of missiles and surveillance ...
Comment


Featured Stories
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
11 April 2020
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
11 April 2020
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
11 April 2020
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
10 April 2020
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
10 April 2020
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
10 April 2020
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
10 April 2020
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
9 April 2020
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
Iranian Adviser Urges Muslims to Help Palestine in Coronavirus Fight
9 April 2020
Saudi-led Coalition to Announce Yemen Ceasefire
Saudi-led Coalition to Announce Yemen Ceasefire
9 April 2020
African Leaders Rally Around WHO Head after Trump Criticism
African Leaders Rally Around WHO Head after Trump Criticism
9 April 2020
Iraq Intelligence Chief Named New PM-Designate
Iraq Intelligence Chief Named New PM-Designate
9 April 2020