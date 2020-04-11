0
Saturday 11 April 2020 - 13:21

Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire

Story Code : 856017
Saudi Arabia's unilateral ceasefire came after aid agencies warned about grave consequences of the spread of the disease in Yemen.

Yemenis believe the announcement of the unilateral ceasefire was merely a public relations stunt. They say the kingdom must end the war and blockade of Yemen if it is genuinely seeking to help the Yemeni people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Observers say Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its declared goals in Yemen because of the stiff resistance it’s faced. They say it’s time Saudis opted to live with a new reality.

The Saudi war has already taken a heavy toll on Yemen. Besides the enormous loss of life, the years-long war has destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and left the health system on the brink of collapse.

Yemenis are still calling for an end to the Saudi aggression. And now with the coronavirus threat looming large, the sense of urgency to end the attacks is felt more than ever. 
