Saturday 11 April 2020 - 08:53

Hezbollah anti-coronavirus plan highlights ability to defeat pandemic

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the coronavirus is an earthquake which has hit the entire world countries and exposed the tyrannical and Western states, especially the U.S., adding that only those who possess the strong will and follow the human and moral values can defeat the pandemic.

In an interview with Al-Nour Radio Station, Sayyed Safieddine confirmed that Hezbollah anti-coronavirus plan aims at serving people, adding that it has created a positive competition among the various political parties to provide the social services.

Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that Hezbollah plan also tells all the Lebanese people “We can defeat the coronavirus away from the political grudge,” considering the “Covid-19 helps us get rid of the political pandemic in Lebanon”.

Sayyed Safieddine considered that the rentier economic pattern followed during the past three decades has failed, calling for admitting a system that serves all people, especially the poor.

US has always intervened in the Central Bank appointments by nominating those via whom it can control the financial and monetary sector in Lebanon, according to Sayyed Safieddine who added that Hezbollah categorically rejects this intervention.

Sayyed Safieddine pointed out that Hezbollah can propose solutions for many crises in Lebanon, including the electric outage and trash processing, adding that many political forces will accuse the party of dominating over the whole country if it does so.

Sayyed Saffieddine also called on all the Lebanese political parties to cooperate with the government, stressing if it is overthrown, the country’s situation would become much harder socially and economically.
